Richard Rolfes

Rolfes, Richard E. "Dick"



Richard E. "Dick" Rolfes, age 89 of Troy, formerly of West Milton, passed away on Thursday, February 12, 2026. He was a graduate of Patterson Co-operative High School. He grew up in Dayton, but later moved with his family to West Milton, Ohio where he was well known in the community. Dick had worked at Scranton's Grocery for many years and later at Kevin's Place restaurant. He never knew a stranger who came into the grocery store. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: Don and Nora Rolfes, nephews, and nieces: Gary (Maria) Rolfes, Diane (Mike) Stevens, Nancy (Tom Jagels) Heller, Beth (Kevin) Wogoman, Tony (Laura) Rolfes and Scott (Chassidy) Rolfes, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and his friend and caretaker: Richard Steineman. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence and Julia (Burke) Rolfes and uncle: Joseph Rolfes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 20, 2026, at The Church of the Transfiguration (972 S. Miami St., West Milton). Interment will follow the Mass at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery in Covington. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen in Troy. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family online by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



