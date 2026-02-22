Richard Symons

Symons, Richard P. "Ric"



Symons, Richard P. "Ric", 77, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, February 19, 2026, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Ric was born October 11, 1948, in Newark, Ohio, the son of Robert and Gloria (Price) Symons. He retired from the Clark County Engineers Office and was an avid Cleveland sports fan. Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Kelly (Landfried); four children, Amy Sagraves-Althouse, Tyler Sagraves, Andrea "Nikki" (Matt) Crego and Brad (Rachel) Angerer; three grandchildren, Christopher, Michael and Scarlett; several cousins and extended family members; and many close friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Sagraves. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite animal charity.



