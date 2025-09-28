Richard Tapia

Tapia, Richard Griffith



age 95, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on August 31, 2025. Richard was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 18, 1930, to the late Felix and Jessica Tapia. The family moved to Fairborn, Ohio, where he attended Osborn Bath High School. He continued his education at The Ohio State University in 1948. After two years, Richard applied and was accepted into the Aviation Cadet Program of the United States Air Force. In 1952, after graduating from the cadet program, he was deployed to South Korea, where he served during the Korean War. During that time, he flew 100 missions in the F-80 aircraft into North Korea.



On December 20, 1951, Richard married Nancy Deborah Haines of Wilmington, Ohio. They were blessed with six children, all of whom survive him: Lisa Tapia, Mark (Dr. Reenie) Tapia, Carlos (Tracy) Tapia, Kevin (Lisa) Tapia, Stacy (Dr. David) Studzinski, and Jennifer (Robert) Edwards. He is also survived by six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and sister Beatrice Pitstick of San Antonio, Texas. After Richard retired from the Air Force, he and his family moved to Dayton, Ohio. He was then employed by the Montgomery County Society as the Executive Director for 22 years and truly enjoyed working with the Dayton community. During his time with the Medical Society, he was a proud member of the Forty Niner's Club and enjoyed the association of its members. Richard will be dearly missed by his loving family and host of treasured friends. In lieu of flowers, and if so desired, donations may be made to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center at P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201.



