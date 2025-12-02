Richard Wardlow

Wardlow, Richard T. "Tom"



Richard Thomas "Tom" Wardlow age 79 passed away Wednesday November 26, 2025. He was born November 14, 1946 in Hillsboro, Ohio to the late Richard E. and Louise (Ison) Wardlow. In Hamilton on February 10, 1968 Tom married Barbara Bussell. Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years Barbara Wardlow; two children Tonya (Dan) Galgozy, TJ (Amy) Wardlow; seven grandchildren Sam, Lily, Richie, Carson, Max, Megan, Mady; one sister Lynn Howard and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Cheryl Johnston. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Saturday December 6, 2025 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



