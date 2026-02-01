Richard Wilborn

Photo of Richard Wilborn

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Richard Wilborn
Obituaries
7 hours ago
X

Wilborn, Richard A.

Age 67 of Dayton departed this life on Monday, January 26, 2026. He was preceded in death by his father William Wilborn Jr., brothers Ronald and Reginald Wilborn. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Alicia Crosby; sisters, Felicia Dillard, TN, Cynthia Wilborn, Kettering and Andrea Wilborn, Dayton. Many other loving family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Thursday, February 5, 2026 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. HHRoberts.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Paul Groff
2
Jan Crosier
3
Amaryillis Carter
4
Thomas Kronauge
5
Don Berry