Richard Wright

Wright, Richard T. "Dickie"
Richard T. Wright "Dickie" age 79, was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Arlean Wright, sisters, Sallie Anderson, Jennie Bradfield, Bettie Garvin, Eleanor Stewart, Joan Payne and brother Ronald Wright. Visitation 11a.m. Service at 12p.m. Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at Lusain Funeral Home. 2060 Germantown St. Dayton, OH. www.lusainohio.com
