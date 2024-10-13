Richardson, Carolyn Ann



of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Born on December 10, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert L. and Eileen S. Richardson, Carolyn graduated from Little Miami High School in 1959 and Western College for Women in 1963 with a degree in medical technology. She served as a medical technologist for 40 years at Miami Valley Hospital in the blood bank and hematology department before retirement. She was a long-time faithful member for over 50 years of Faith Baptist Church in Beavercreek where she taught kindergarten classes in Sunday School for over 40 years, Carolyn also sang in the choir for many years, and who knows how many side dishes she made for various church functions. A visitation will be held Monday October 14, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home Centerville (81 N Main St) from 10am - 11am with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11am.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com