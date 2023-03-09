Richardson, Doris Ann



Doris Ann Richardson, was born in Flint Michigan on March 24, 1955, to the late Mose & Mollie Hairston. She went home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2023.



Doris graduated from Northern High School in 1973 in Flint Michigan. Doris met the love of her life, Wilbert, and began their love journey. Traveling the world and creating wonderful memories for years to come, they shared a wonderful 46 years together before Wilbert's untimely passing. Along the way their love and family grew with the birth of three sons: Crispen, Gerald, and Demetrius.



She successfully completed her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Central State University in 2017. Doris began her career with Dayton Public Schools shortly after, and was currently on extended medical leave with the district.



Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert W. Richardson; parents, Mose & Mollie Hairston, Sr.; father and mother in law, Amos & Sinnie Richardson; brother in law, Mustafa Kenyatta.



She leaves to cherish her memory and love her three sons, Crispen, Gerald (Clarece), Demetrius (Jazzmin) Richardson, all of Dayton, Ohio; granddaughter, Ava Richardson; grandson, Gerald Richardson II; sister, Angeline Johnson of Flint, MI; brothers, Mose Hairston III, Terence Hairston; sister in law, Syni L. Champion (Richard) of Sacramento, CA; aunts, Ella Bransford and Hattie Hairston of Flint, MI; and many special cousins and friends.



Service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, with visitation at 10:00am and formal program at 11:00am, at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Repast celebration at Dayton Arcade 35 W. Fourth Street Dayton Ohio. Final resting place, Dayton National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.

