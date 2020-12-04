X

Richardson, Mable

RICHARDSON, Mable

Mable Richardson, age 97 of Hamilton, passed away at

Birchwood Care Center on

Saturday, November 28, 2020. Mable was born in Irvine,

Kentucky, on June 22, 1923, to John Quincy Embree and Leanne (Isaacs) Embree. On

December 24, 1942, in Irvine, KY, she married Justus

Richardson, Jr. Mable was a member of Bridgewater Church. Mable's hobby was her family; she loved traveling with Justus to Kentucky. She loved cooking, gardening, was a hardworker, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Mable is survived by her husband, Justus Richardson, Jr.; two daughters, Maye Gregory and Barbara Bailey; six grandchildren, Mark (Carol) Gregory, Tina (Henry) Deardruff, Jennifer (Greg) Anderson, Denny (Marsha) Bailey, Amy (Jim) Hopkins, and Kami (Durwin) Kidd; 11 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Edna Creech. Mable was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Boyd Embree, Denver Embree, Corbin Isaacs, China Pierson and

Ester Lily.

Graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions can be made to Bridgewater Church. www.browndawsonflick.com.

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

