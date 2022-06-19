dayton-daily-news logo
X

RICHARDSON, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RICHARDSON, Patricia

Patricia Richardson, age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born on March 16, 1933, in Waynesville, Ohio, to Alvin and Alta (Lewis) Perry. Patricia was a member of Stratford Heights Church. She was employed as Bank Manager at Huntington Bank. She

retired in 1986 after working there for 27 years. Patricia is

survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas; daughter, Karen Griffin of Waynesville; grandchildren, Dylan Griffin and

Dalton Griffin. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Karla Richardson. Patricia is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. No services are planned at this time.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SCALZO, Mary
2
CULTICE, Charles
3
BRUMBAUGH, Arthur
4
BRUMBAUGH, Betty
5
Clark, Earl R.
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top