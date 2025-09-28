Rick Peters

PETERS, RICK



Rick W. Peters, age 73, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. Born on May 14, 1952, in Springfield, Rick was the son of Lester "Pete" and Jesse "Millie" Peters. He was a 1970 graduate of Springfield South High School and later attended Dayton Barber College. He served eight years with the 178th Air National Guard and retired from the Springfield Post Office after 35 years. Fondly known as "Rick the Mailman," he spent the last 20 years of service delivering mail to the Ridgewood and Roscommon communities. Early in his career, Rick was also co-owner of the Mug and Jug Tavern, where he formed many lifelong friendships. On April 24, 1976, Rick married his life partner, Lehan (Myers) Peters. Together, they shared 49 wonderful years. He is survived by his wife, Lehan; daughter Amanda Barth; son Andrew (Brittany) Peters; grandsons Jack and Anderson; step-grandchildren Paxton and Camry; and his ever-faithful Labrador Retriever, Hunter. He is also survived by his brother Rodney (Judy) Peters; sister-in-law Sheila Christian; brother-in-law Ken Myers; lifelong friends Bill and Jenny Kohl; special nephew Rod Peters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Rita Domigan and Roger Peters; mother-in-law and father-in law, Lowell and Norma Myers; and beloved Labs, Holden, and Jack. A man of many hobbies, Rick enjoyed golf, hunting, and annual trips to Las Vegas and Holden Beach, North Carolina. He found joy in tending his vegetable garden and sharing its bounty through his passion for canning. He cherished the simple pleasures of life-Taco Tuesdays with friends and Thursday and Friday breakfasts with his Ridgewood crew. Rick was a member of Elks Lodge #51. Rick will be remembered for his humor, loyalty, and unwavering devotion to family and friends. His presence will be deeply missed, but his stories and spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. Family will receive friends at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home (830 N Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45503) in Springfield, Ohio, on Friday, October 10, 2025, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a closing service at 5:00 p.m. Immediately following, all are invited to join the family at Windy Knoll Golf Club (500 Roscommon Dr, Springfield, OH 45503) for a continued celebration of his life (6:00 p.m.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wags Inn Lodging & Canine Charities at www.wagsinn.com/charities. TO view his tribute video, send flowers, or leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





