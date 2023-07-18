Ricketts, John



John Ricketts



John Roger Ricketts, 87, of Portsmouth, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at his residence.



He was born June 30, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio a son of the late John Kenneth and Catherine Margaret Hayes Ricketts.



John was a retired Union Pipefitter and a US Navy veteran.



He was also preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Jo Radabaugh Ricketts, May 2, 2018; and three brothers, Thomas, Daniel, and James Ricketts.



John is survived by his daughter, Pam Manuel of Waverly; two stepsons Kenny (Jane) Radabaugh of Lucasville and Mark (Tina) Radabaugh of Jackson; two adopted children, Robbie and Cathy; two grandchildren, Emily and Anthony Manuel; one sister, Gulia M. Meehan of Ft. Myers, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Graveside military rites will be performed 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023 in Radabaugh Family Cemetery by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



