Ricky Huffstetler

62, was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend who lived each role with love and dedication. A lifelong passion for aviation began at age 16 when he earned his private pilot's license. A 1982 graduate of Mount Juliet High School in Mount Juliet, he went on to graduate with honors from Vanderbilt University in mechanical engineering and later earned a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of Dayton. Ricky dedicated 39 years to NASIC at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, earning numerous awards and traveling the world in proud service to the Air Force. Known for his sharp mind, problem-solving skills, and wonderful sense of humor, Ricky also cherished time spent in nature. He is survived by his wife, Lauralee Marie Mullikin; daughter, Morgan Susannah Huffstetler; son, Garrett Cole Huffstetler; brother, Marlon Huffstetler (Ginger); and stepdaughters, Elizabeth and Caroline Petree. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Visitation was held Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Dayton, Ohio, with Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Please visit www.Routsong.com for full remembrance.



