RIDLEY, Catherine



Age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 10, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Junior Greenlee officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Willow View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



