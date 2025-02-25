Ridley, Shirley A.



age 77, departed this life Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Followed by services 12 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave.



H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



