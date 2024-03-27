Rife, Franklin D.



Franklin D. Rife, 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on March 23, 2024. He was born November 6, 1938, in Springfield, the son of Charles and Maysel Rife. He was preceded in death by children; Frank Jr., Tamera and Candy Sue from previous marriage, siblings; Cecil, Mervin, Les, Bill and Charlotte and his parents. Frank is survived by his wife of 25 years; Mary (Smith) Rife, son; Monte (Julie) Rife, sisters; Midge, Jo and Gloria, brothers; Charles and Don, three stepchildren; Sabrina (Scott) Everhart, Roger (Teresa) Hawes and Jonathan (Julia) Hawes. He leaves to mourn his passing his grandchildren; Jason, Dillon, Monte Jr., Virgil and Jaci, step grandchildren; Cheyenne, Hunter, Nathan, Noah, Michael and Mishelle, great granddaughter; Coraline and special friends; John Hilderbrand and Curt Cox. Friends may vis-it with Frank's family from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Pastor Wally Mason officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com