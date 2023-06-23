Rife, Mark



Mark Rife, of The Villages Fl, passed away on June 16. Mark was a Vietnam veteran, an accomplished business owner & avid racer. Mark has been survived by his wife Rebecca, daughter Jennifer (Michael), son Chad, step-daughter Rachel (Jason), step-son Sean (Rhiannon), & his brother Scott (Barb). As well as his grandsons Seth & Jordan, his granddaughters Lauren, Brynn & Ellie, & his great-grandson Tate.



Mark was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents, his sister Cathy.



The family will have a private celebration.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com