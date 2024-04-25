Rike, Larry

Larry R. Rike, age 79, of Union, formerly of Arcanum, passed away Monday, March 11, 2024, in Daytona Beach FL. Larry was born April 16, 1944, with his twin brother Jerry, in Greenville OH, to the late Virgil 'Pete' Rike and Sylvia (Minnich) Rike. He retired from GM, Dairy farming, Meloy's Tavern and the Real Estate business. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a member of Greenville Masonic Lodge, and Dayton Antioch Shrine. Also preceding him in death brothers twin Jerry and Galen. He is survived by sister Carolyn (Jim) Fourman of Lewisburg, nieces Monica (Matthew) and Lucy Liberatore of PA, and Julie Fourman of NC; his sweetheart Betty Crusenberry and her family Joe, Robin, Preston and Griff of Tipp City; his children Charlotte and Randall, many cousins and friends. Visitation was Mon., March 25, at Newcomer North Chapel; Service followed. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria, Tues., March 26.

