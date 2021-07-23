dayton-daily-news logo
RILEY, Michael

RILEY, Michael

Age 74, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Margaret's

Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45426, with Rev. Lawrence E. Spann officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


