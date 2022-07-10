dayton-daily-news logo
RINEHART, Vivian E. "Laney"

Age 69, of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom in 2012; parents, Ona and Leroy Hodge; sisters, Betty Gibbs, Wanda Smith, Alice Baker, and Sue Burchfield; brothers, Lyle and John Kidwell. Vivian is survived by her daughter, Jessica Rinehart; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Shelley Rinehart, Chris and Kelly Rinehart; sister, Linda Stuthers; grandchildren, Cody, Cheyann, Ravan, Amee, Logan, Jordyn, Landen, Lucus and Lainey; great-grandchildren, Jaxyn and Mary Jane, good friend, Diana Early; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 12:30 PM, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Tony Branscomb officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in her memory.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Huber Heights, OH

45424

