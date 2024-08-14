Risko, Joseph A.



Joseph A. Risko age 95 of Eaton, formerly of Union, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2024. He was born June 16, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio to Hungarian immigrants Charles and Mary (Tackas) Risko. The youngest brother of 5 siblings, Joe graduated from Kiser High School in 1947. He then attended Art Passarella Umpire School in Bartow, FL prior to entering the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Joe later enjoyed a very successful career at Dayton Builders Supply Company as a Senior Sales Executive for over 35 years. He was a longtime active member of Precious Blood Catholic Church serving as Past President of Parish Council and was very active with the festival committee. Joe was also a loyal member of the Knights of Columbus Marian Council 3754 and was named "Volunteer of the Year" in 2010-2011 and 2014-2015. He ushered courtside at UD Arena for the UD Flyers basketball for over 30 years. Joe loved all sports: baseball, basketball, football, horse racing, NASCAR and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds and UD Flyer fan. His biggest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years: Margaret (Evers) Risko, daughters: Joanne (Lloyd) Cottrell, Lisa (Jeff) Kiracofe, son: Paul (Michele) Risko, grandchildren: Hailee, Clayton, Luke and Neil, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was also preceded in death by his son: Robert "Bob" Risko, brothers and sisters-in-law: Charles and Eileen Risko, Stephen and Evelyn Risko, sisters and brother-in-law: Ella Risko and Mary and Bud McIntosh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave.). Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Preble County Council on Aging. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com