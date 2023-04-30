Ristaneo, David Thomas ""Tom""



David Thomas "Tom" Ristaneo, 86, of Madison Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 27, 2023. He was born in Middletown on February 23, 1937 to Ray and Virginia (Fryman) Ristaneo, both of who preceded Tom in death.



Tom worked at Armco Steel as a welder, Pfizer and was member of Local Pipefitter 162 Dayton, OH. He also enjoyed his work farming his property.



Tom loved his family and will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Sara E. (Combs) Ristaneo; son, Tom Ristaneo, Jr.; daughter, Jill (Thomas) Niemiec; a granddaughter, Gabrielle Niemiec; brothers: James (Esther) Ristaneo & Larry (Pam) Ristaneo; sister, Connie Ristaneo; as well as many other loving family & friends.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Tri-State Chapter, 4370 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

