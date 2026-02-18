Cox, Rita Marie



age 101, formerly of Hamilton Ohio, passed away on February 11th, 2026, at Woodland Country Manor in Oxford Ohio. Rita was born in Oxford Ohio on April 5, 1924, to the late Richard and Dora (Lithman) Schwegman. On February 15, 1947, she married the love of her life, Howard W Cox. Rita was a long-time member of St Julie Billiart Catholic church of Hamilton Ohio. Rita graduated from Stewart High School in 1942 and immediately went to work in Dayton Ohio, working for several transportation companies while rapidly being promoted to payroll, accounting and office management roles. She worked for 13 years, taking a 22-year break to raise her family, before returning to work for Ohio Casualty as an administrative assistant in 1977, retiring in 1987. She was known by her friends and family to be loyal, kind-hearted, generous, and hard-working. Above all, her love for dark chocolate was evident to everyone who knew her. Rita is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Ronald (Bobbie) and Timothy (Sharon) Cox; her brothers Ralph and Richard Schwegman, and sisters Mary Thomas and Alice Krauth; as well as 25 nieces and nephews, 5 grandchildren, and one great grandson. Rita was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Howard; brothers Harold, Omer, and Walter; sisters Regina, Lorene, and Ruth. Visitation will be held at St. Julie Billiart church from 9:00 to 10:00 am, followed by a mass of Christian Burial from 10am-11am , with burial following at St Stephens cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Jude Research Hospital. The immediate family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Woodland Country Manor, our extended family, and in particular, our uncle Don Krauth for taking good care of her in the latter years of her life. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



