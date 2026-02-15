Rita Downs

Downs, Rita Mary



Rita Mary Downs, age 80, of Riverside, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2026 at Kettering Health Dayton. She was born in Dayton on September 12, 1945, the daughter of Joseph and Virginia Downs. Rita was a 1963 graduate of Troy High School and made a 30-year career as an accountant at the TransUnion Credit Bureau in Dayton, and retired following 8 years of service from Speedway LLC in Enon. Survivors include her sisters, Mooneen (Vern) Caulfield of Kettering, Elizabeth (Fred) Koth of Michigan and Juanita (Paul) Suerdieck, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Butts. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 17 at 10:00 am in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 East Second St., Dayton. She will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-DAYTON is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



