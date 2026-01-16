Rita Mitchem

Mitchem (McGaffeney), Rita Ann



Rita Ann Mitchem passed away on January 5, 2026 at Conway Medical Center in South Carolina. Rita was a spunky, loving individual. She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Gladys and her brother Randy. She leaves behind her husband Jeff, son Charlie (Sarah)Freeman, daughter Kim Freeman (Rick), 8 grandchildren, her sisters Valerie Craig, Tina (Carl) Wilkerson, plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We will all miss her dearly.



