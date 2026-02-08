Rita Price

PRICE, Rita M.



PRICE, Rita M., 98, of Springfield, passed away February 3, 2026, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 15, 1927, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Carl and Jennie (Kirkpatrick) Scanlan. She had worked in registration and insurance verification for Mercy Medical Center for over 30 years. Rita was a longtime member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Survivors include three children, Deborah Diehl, Keith & Tina Price and Daniel & Karen Price; two grandchildren, Danielle & Zach Fisher and Timothy & Krystal Price; five great grandchildren, Ethan, Caitlyn and Corinne Fisher and Fiona and Mara Price; one sister, Frances Stokes; sister-in-law, Marilyn Kelly and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert in 2002, son-in-law, Carl Diehl, sisters, Marian Phares and JoAnne Vance and a brother, Paul Scanlan. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



