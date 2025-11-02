Rita Wallen

Wallen, Rita Catherine



Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Rita was born in Hamilton on October 23, 1935 to the late Ernest and Loraine (Kurry) Moelder. Rita attended St. Peter in Chains grade school and graduated from Notre Dame High School, class of 1953. Rita was a dental assistant for many years and later became a home health aide with Rest Care of Ohio, caring for disabled adults. Rita was also secretary at the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce where she helped members and promoted Hamilton as a place to live and work. Rita is survived by her two sons, Thomas D. Nordeman Jr. and Daniel J. Nordeman, as well as many extended family members and friends. Rita is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald G. Wallen; her sister, Colleen Moelder; and her daughter-in-law, Renel Ann Nordeman. Memorial Mass will be said for her on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 7:00 PM at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Rita's memory to St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church or Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com



