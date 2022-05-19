Rita, Walters

ROOT, Vonnie



Age 94, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant. She was born May 11, 1928, in Lorain, Ohio, to Jack and Loris (Parmalee) Fussenger. She was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church. Vonnie is survived by her



beloved children, Leslie Woodrey of Monroe, OH,



Jeffery (Tamar) Myers of SC,



David (Kim) Root of TX, Laura Dutkiewicz of SC, Lisa (Gary) Arnold of Middletown, Terry (Ken) Profitt of GA, Tracy Fiel of OR; cherished grandchildren, Sara (Dan) Vacek, Nikki (Dirk) Hale, Ryan (Megan) Frazier, Christy (Mark) Landis, Carly Fiel, Michele Gibson, David Myers, Dafna Bentley, Wayne Root, Nathan Root, Karen Banks; 13 loving great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents; granddaughter, Angela Profitt Loehr; grandson, Christopher Myers; sisters, Jackie Reichers and Joyce Stenger. Vonnie is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Services will be at the convenience of the family. A special thanks to the staff at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant second floor Hyde Unit and



Hospice of Mount Pleasant. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



