RITCHEY, Mary W.



Age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Mary was the Secretary for Huber Heights City Schools, retiring after over 20 years of service. She was a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, Epsilon Sigma Alpha and Alpha Chi Chapter, Huber Heights Women's Republican Club, The Dayton Art Institute, and Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society. Mary liked her flower and vegetable gardens, loved to cook, bake, make candy and enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong.



Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Clair W. Jr.; parents, Frank Sr. and Leora Willis; son, Frank Todd Ritchey; grandson, John Michael Ritchey; and brothers, Lewis and Frank Jr. "Sunny" Willis. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Clair W. "Bill" III and Debra Ritchey, Jason S. and Luanne Ritchey, Jon Kevin Ritchey; and daughter-in-law, Shelley Ritchey; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 7 PM, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 PM until service time at the funeral home. Private interment at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association in Mary's



memory.

