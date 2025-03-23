Ritter, George



George E. Ritter, 88, passed away in Ivins, UT. on March 16, 2025 from Alzheimer's. George, aka "Apple Jack kid" graduated from Middletown HS in 1954. He married Patricia Meeks in 1958. Later divorced. He married Carla Dunn on March 21, 1987.



Survived by his wife Carla; his children Jill Hamilton, Scott, Todd & Patrick; former wife Patricia Ritter; sisters Martha Lansaw and Blanche Cokley, 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his sister Mandy Puckett.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



