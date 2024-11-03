Rivers, Carrie J.



age 105, departed this life Thursday, October 24, 2024. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Services to follow 11 AM, Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar Street. Interment Woodland Cemetery. H.H. Roberts Mortuary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com