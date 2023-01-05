RIVERS, Charlotte Faye



Charlotte Faye Rivers, 87, of Springboro, Ohio, went to meet the Lord on December 29, 2022. The funeral services was held on January 4, 2023, with visitation from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm at Springboro Christian Church. Wayne Mock of Springboro Christian Church will be officiating. Faye is preceded in death by "the love of her life" her husband Jim of 60 years, her parents Jay and Grethel, sisters Geneva and Leskie, brothers Glenn, Coy, and Danny. Faye loved to cook and enjoyed volunteering at Springboro Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Springboro Christian Church, 720 S Main St., Springboro, OH 45066.

