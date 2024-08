Rivers, Frankie Ferrell

Rivers, Rev. Frankie Ferrell



81, of Dayton departed Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 6-9 PM, Tuesday August 20, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, 45417. Funeral services will be held 12 PM, Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at Kingdom Purpose Church, 100 N. Broad St. Fairborn, OH 45324. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



