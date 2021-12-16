dayton-daily-news logo
ROACH, David

ROACH, David M.

Age 84, of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic (140 S. Findlay St., Dayton) with Father George Gabet as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Right to Life or Holy Family Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at


