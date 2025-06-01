Roach, Louise



Mrs. Louise Roach, of St. Clair Township, died peacefully at her daughter's home on May 28, 2025, at the age of 95. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Hobart and Eugenia Wilson. She was raised in Seven Mile, Ohio and graduated from Seven Mile High School in 1948. Mrs. Roach was employed by Seven Mile Schools and then Edgewood City Schools for 26 years. She was high school secretary and spent her last 3 years as a board office secretary. She loved her years working for the school district and made many lifelong friends. After retirement in 1990, she and her husband Beuhl traveled and spent their winters in Las Vegas, Nevada enjoying the warm weather and the casinos. For the past 25 years she spent her winters in Florida, enjoying the sunshine and making new friends. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Korty of Trenton, Ohio and her daughter Denise Griffin of Germantown, Ohio. Louise is also survived by her granddaughter, Katie Cook (Doug) and grandson, Kris Korty both of Trenton, Ohio with whom she had very close and devoted relationships, grandsons Arron Roach (Samnang), Jerminie Roach and Shawn Roach of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law Marlene Roach of Fairfield, and brother-in-law, Orville Roach (Jean) of Hamilton, Ohio, daughter-in-law, Karen Roach of Atlanta. She also leaves several cousins, nieces, and nephews, especially her devoted niece Christy Cottrill of Plain City, Ohio. She is survived by 6 great grandchildren. She had a very close relationship with Katie's 3 daughters, Sarah, Kayleigh and Gracyn Cook of Trenton. She loved watching them dance and their daily visits to her pool every summer. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Beuhl Roach, sister, Mary Gene Stewart and her son Dennis Roach. Also preceding Louise was her close friend and companion Irv Lanning of Greensburg, Indiana. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Tuesday June 3, 2025 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Fred Baker of United Baptist Church, Trenton, Ohio officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati PO Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



