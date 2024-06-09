Roach, William M. "Bill"



William M. "Bill" Roach, age 82 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 30, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late William & Geneva (Schmidt) Roach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton, OH 45410 with Father Len Wenke, Celebrant. A Christian Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (1 hour prior to Mass) on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, in memory of Mr. William M. "Bill" Roach. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. To read full obituary and to share memories and condolences please visit www.swartfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com