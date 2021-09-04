ROARK, Jerry Wayne



Some called you brother, many a friend... She called you



honey with the biggest grin.



Always teaching and guiding, A hero we had... But the luckiest of us all called you Pappaw and Dad!



Age 64 of Hamilton, OH, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born July 8, 1957, in Detroit, MI, to the late R.B. and Ruth Roark in



addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Bob and Randy Roark and two sons Shawn and Sheldon Eblen. He leaves behind his loving wife Jo and their children Julie, Justin, Misty, Shain (Michelle), Shannon, Jared (Vanessa), Jordon, Monique, and Lorna; twenty-seven grandchildren; his brother Doug, and his sisters Wanda, Sue, Mitzie, and Debbie; so many nieces and nephews along with several longtime friends. Family and friends will be received Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 1 pm-4 pm at Faith Church, 1877 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013, with longtime friend Mike



Florence officiating. After the services, please come share your laughter and memories of our Dad at 332 N. 5TH Street



Hamilton, OH 45011.

