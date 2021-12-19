Hamburger icon
ROBBINS, Donna

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROBBINS (Dornick), Donna Lou

Of Dayton, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2021, after a long illness. Donna was born in Richmond, Virginia. She graduated from high school in Beaumont, Texas, and from Tennessee Tech University with a Bachelor's Degree and two Masters Degrees. She entered teaching, and retired from Cecil County Maryland School system in 1983 as a guidance counselor. Upon marrying her loving husband Kent, she moved to the Dayton area in 1992. Donna was a voracious

collector of antiques, specializing in antique clothing buttons. She was a member of the Buckeye State Button Society and won many first place awards in their annual competitions. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Dornick and Viola Mullins; and her sister, Patricia Dornick. She is survived by her husband, Kent Robbins of Dayton; son, Kent Robbins Jr. and daughter-in-law Ruth of Dallas, TX; daughter, Heather Wade of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and brother, Gordon Dornick and sister-in-law Charlene of Worthington, IN, in addition to nephews and eight grandchildren. Services will be announced at a later date. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

