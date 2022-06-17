dayton-daily-news logo
ROBBINS, Paul David

Paul David Robbins, age 52, of Englewood, passed away

Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in his residence. He was born on February 25, 1970, in Dayton, Ohio, to Hobert and Carol

(Ellis) Robbins. He began his

career as an Engineer and

finished as a Supervisor at

several companies in the

Dayton and Marysville Area

including General Motors and F.C. Industries. He also worked as a firefighter and EMT for over 20 years at several area fire departments including

Randolph Twp. and Englewood Fire in Montgomery County and Union Twp. Fire and Allen Twp. Fire in Union County. He participated in Fantasy Football leagues for over 20 years. He was an avid model train enthusiast, having train set ups in

several areas of his house. Paul also loved all kinds of animals and enjoyed having and raising many pets over the years.

He is survived by his daughter Ashlyn Robbins (Nick Benvenuto); grandsons Luca and Leo Benvenuto; sister Paula (David) Schneider and nieces Brianna and Kalynn Schneider.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his life partner Jennifer Hart in 2020. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUENRAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's honor to a local organization that will help make a difference. Condolences may be made to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

