Robert Anzinger

Anzinger, Robert K.



Robert K. Anzinger, MD, FACEP



Robert (Bob) Anzinger, beloved father, devoted husband, and physician died peacefully at his home in Pinehurst, NC on December 9, 2025. Born in Springfield, Ohio on August 3, 1941, to Frank and Mary Anzinger. He attended Catholic Central High School and completed his undergraduate education at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. He was passionately interested in medicine and improving the lives of others all of his life and continued his education at the Ohio State University Medical School, graduating in 1968, and then interning at the Cleveland Clinic. Drafted by the US Army Medical Corp in 1969, he served in Vietnam, stationed at the 24th Evacuation Hospital in Long Binh and at a clearing station near Minh Thanh. During his service in Vietnam, he earned two Bronze Stars and the Combat Medic Badge. Upon completion of his military service, he continued a general surgery residency at the University of Illinois. In 1973, he changed his area of practice to Emergency Medicine, a field which he practiced in for 33 years. He was an early member of the American College of Emergency Medicine (ACEP) and held several board and committee positions at the state and national levels of ACEP, including the presidency of the organization from 1989-1990. He was awarded ACEP's prestigious John G. Wiegenstein Award in 1992. In 1982 Bob founded DuPage Emergency Physicians Ltd. He continued to practice emergency medicine full time at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for 24 years, retiring from practice in 2006.



After 33 years of residing in River Forest, IL, Bob and his wife, Nora moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina in 2013 to avoid the Chicago winters.







Bob is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nora and four children, John Anzinger, (Sarah Kelly), of Amsterdam, NL; Jennifer Squatrito, (Robert) of Virginia Beach, VA; Katherine Anzinger, (Patrick) of Chapel Hill, NC; and Elizabeth Anzinger, (Matthew) of Havertown, PA; along with his sister, Mary K Dennison of Essex Junction, VT and four grandchildren, Isabella, Angelina, Annalisa, and Evelyn.



The family wishes to thank the staff at First Health Hospice, especially Jane and Lauren for their caring and support. A special thank you to caregiver Wilean Fletcher and to the close friends and neighbors, especially Jeanne Binder and Jeffrey Ash who made Bob's final days comfortable and peaceful.



Throughout his life Bob exemplified perseverance, integrity and compassion.



To honor Bob, his family requests that memorial donations be made to Feeding America, 161 North Clark St. Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60601 or The Ohio State University Foundation, School of Medicine, Med Class '68 Memorial Scholarship Fund- 644798 at PO Box 736096, Chicago, IL 60673-6096



Interment will be private. A memorial service is being planned for Summer of 2026 in Springfield, Ohio.



