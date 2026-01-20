Robert Apgar

Apgar, Robert N.



Age 82, of Brookville, passed away on January 16th, 2026. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Wallace Apgar and daughter, Tracy Lynn Apgar. He is survived by his son, Jeff (Sue) Apgar; granddaughters, Amy Apgar and Amanda Novotny (Casey); great-grandchildren, Ava, Claira and Nora; brother Randy Apgar. Robert graduated from Brookville High School in 1961 and went on to study at Miami University before graduating from Otterbein College in 1967. He also has a degree from Sinclair Community College in marketing and graduated with honors. He was the V.P. and General Manager of Standard Abrasives in Brookville from 1984-2007 and at 3M from 2007-2008. Bob served on the Brookville Council for 18 years. He was the Mayor of Brookville from 1973-1983. He was the V.P. of the Montgomery County Mayors and Managers Association for one year, and the president for one year. He was part of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for three years, the Miami Valley Transportation Coordinating Committee for one year, the Ohio Mayors Association for seven years, the Brookville Planning Commission for 12 years, the Brookville Park Board for four years and created the Youth in Government Program, wrote the first disaster plan, got the city seal, started Brookville Industrial Committee which became the CIC which was used to start Brookhaven, and had ideas for charter commission and many other things. He was a member of the Brookville Community United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Air Force from 1966-1970 and was a Charter and Life Member of Brookville VFW Post 3288. A Life Member of Brookville AMVETS and a member of the Brookville Chamber of Commerce. Visitation for Robert will be on Friday, January 23, 2026, from 2p.m. – 4p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE, OH, with the funeral service to follow at 4p.m. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



