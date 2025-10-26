Robert Eubank

Eubank, Robert Bailey



Robert Bailey Eubank was born on October 9, 1934, and passed away on October 16, 2025. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Diane R. Eubank; daughter Kimberly G. Hardy, son-in-law Donald Hardy; grandsons Evan R. Hardy and Graham D. Hardy; daughter Pamela Mears, granddaughter Jennifer Amburgey and husband Ben Amburgey; great-granddaughter Grace Amburgey; and two nieces Kristen and Rosalyn Keesee. Bob was the life of the party in both his home in Kettering and his home away from home in Wrightsville, Ohio on the Ohio River, where he entertained his many friends and family. In his work life, Bob served in the Army in Korea and later worked for 31 years at the Miamisburg Mound Nuclear Facility as a Pipefitter. Bob was an inspiration both for being a loving family man, and dealing with his final illness, Mesothelioma, with such grace. A private graveside service for Robert was held Thursday, October 23, 2025, at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements by Tobias – Far Hills Chapel.



