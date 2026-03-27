Robert Huffman Jr.

Huffman, Jr., Robert C. "Bob"



Robert C. "Bob" Huffman, Jr., a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away at his home in Beavercreek, Ohio, on March 24, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 7, 1954, in Xenia, Ohio, Bob's life was a testament to dedication, warmth, and unwavering care for those around him. Bob was a proud graduate of Beavercreek High School, Class of 1972, and furthered his education at Sinclair Community College. He devoted 40 years of his life to the Beavercreek City Schools Maintenance Department, where his commitment and hard work left a lasting impact on the community he loved. Beyond his career, Bob's passions were many: he adored time spent with his family, found joy in renovating houses, and delighted in hunting, fishing, boating, and traveling. These interests reflected his adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors, traits that endeared him to all who knew him. Known for his loving and caring nature, Bob was always there for others, a steady and kind presence in times of need. His gratitude extended deeply to his birth mother, Dorothy, whose loving decision to place him for adoption allowed him to grow up in a wonderful and adoring family, a blessing he often acknowledged with heartfelt thanks. Bob leaves behind a legacy of love through his beloved wife of 53 years, Sharon Huffman, who stood faithfully by his side throughout their many years together. He is survived by his devoted children: Jeremy Huffman (Rachel), Michelle Bellomy (Joe), and Bobbi Crawford (J.D.). His grandchildren-Courtney and Austin Bellomy; Mariah, Destiny, Calvin, and Aaliyah Crawford; Kenneth (Samantha) and Matthew (Caitlin) Huffman-and great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Emersyn Huffman, were the light of his life, as was his sister, Robin Morningstar (Mark). He is also lovingly remembered by his father-in-law and friend, Rick Ogden; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Fisher and Pam Watts; brother-in-law, Brad Ford (Teri); and numerous close friends, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles who cherish his memory. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert C. and Marjorie Huffman, Sr.; his brother, John William Huffman; sister & brother-in-law, Marilyn Sue Meddock (Leonard); and his mother-in-law, Dora Ford Ogden. Their memories remain a treasured part of his story. Visitation will take place on Monday, March 30, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. Funeral Services will then be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek. Bob Huffman's life was a tapestry woven with love, laughter, and dedication. His presence brightened every room, and his kindness touched countless lives. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered as a pillar of strength, compassion, and devotion to family and community. To share a memory of Bob with his family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



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