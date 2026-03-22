Robert Kinzel

Kinzel, Robert B.



It is with great sadness that the family of Robert B. Kinzel announce his passing on March 10, 2026, at the age of 95. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Gloria (Roberts), of 48 years and his children, daughter Kimberly (Donnie) Miller, and son Michael (Mary) Coburn, grandsons Chad Coburn, Brett (Grace) Coburn, Nicholas (Krista) Coburn and great grandsons Hendrix Coburn and Archer Coburn. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary (Reeds) Kinzel, his brother, John Kinzel, and son Bruce Kinzel. Bob was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 17, 1930. After graduating from High School in Paris, Illinois, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1948 to 1952 on the USS Smalley DD 565. After being honorably discharged, he went to Oklahoma State Tech on the G.I. Bill, where he earned an associate degree. Bob moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1954 when he was hired by Central Printing Company. He first worked in production as a stripper before being promoted to Vice President of Manufacturing. He later took on a new challenge and joined the sales force at CPC which proved to be a good move for him. Bob always credited his mother for steering him in the right direction toward a career in the printing industry. Retiring in 1995 gave him 30 years to pursue new adventures but his family was always first in his heart. Bob's family will be having a private graveside service for him at David's Cemetery. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



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