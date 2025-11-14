Robert Lebold

Lebold, Dr. Robert C.



Dr. Robert C. Lebold passed away peacefully on October 29, 2025.



He was born on April 11, 1940 in Dover, Ohio, the son of the late Adrian G. and Virginia (Everhart) Lebold. He graduated from Springfield High School, Springfield, Ohio, received his bachelor's degree from Ohio State University, and Doctor of Medical Dentistry degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1970.



Dr. Lebold practiced general dentistry for 28 years in Seabrook before retiring in 2002. He proudly served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 30 years, achieving the rank of Captain, and also served on the Board of Adjustment in Seabrook for more than 25 years.



He was predeceased in 2010 by his beloved wife, Carol (Allison) Lebold (pictured), with whom he shared more than 49 years of marriage. He was also predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law: Jack and Jennie Lebold of Staunton, VA. and Don R. and Patricia Allison of Largo, FL.



Dr. Lebold is survived by his brother's children, Jini Cook and Joe Lebold and his brother-in-law's children, Kim Silva, and Kristi Allison and his grandnieces, Major Amberlie Silva USA and her daughter Collins, Allison Silva, her spouse Tim, and their children, Dahlia and Felix whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his best friends, Arthur "Red" and Donna Cahlalane, dear friends, Lynne-Anne and John McGrail, and many others from coast to coast.



"Bob" was fondly known as "Papa Bear" and "My Heart's Dad" to close friends and family.



Arrangements were made by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, NH. Please visit their website, (www.RemickGendron.com), to view Robert's memorial and tribute wall. There will be no services as his wish was to celebrate life rather than mourn death. Memorial donations may be made in his name to cancer research or to S.P.C.A.



