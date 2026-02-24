Robert Parker

Parker, Robert Wesley "Bob"



Robert W. (Bob) Parker, of Exton, Pennsylvania, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 94 on February 14, 2026.







He was born on March 19, 1931, the elder son of Roy Wesley Parker and Olive Flowers (Foster) Parker of Watertown, New York. His father owned and operated the Watertown School of Commerce, a secretarial college. His mother was a home economist for the New York State Home Bureau.







He is survived by his three children: Steven B. Parker (Deborah Bressoud Parker) of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, David S. Parker (Maria Lizano Parker) of Kingston, Ontario, Canada, and Anne Parker Shull of Shirley, Massachusetts; Sister-in-Law Dorianne (Bright) Parker of Cameron Park, California; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.







He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Katherine (Knapp) Parker; brother Stuart F. Parker; sister-in-law Janet Knapp (Pauline Wohn); and son-in-law Ira D. Shull.







After growing up in Watertown, he attended Middlebury College in Vermont, graduating with a BA degree in English. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.







After college, he served his country as an officer in the United States Navy, graduating from Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and then serving in California and Alaska. He married Nancy while in the Navy; upon completion of his Naval service the couple moved to New York City where Bob attended Columbia University, earning a PhD in English.







He then began his career as a college professor that spanned 36 years, teaching English composition and Renaissance literature to students at Middlebury College, the University of Rochester (New York), and finally at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.







Upon his retirement in 1996, Bob and Nancy enjoyed traveling to Europe and South America and visiting their children and grandchildren. After Nancy's death in 2017, Bob moved from Springfield to Exton to be closer to his children.







Those who knew and loved Bob will miss his quick wit and subtle humor. Even as his memory declined, he could still come up with a playful joke, a wry observation, or a well-timed literary reference.







A Celebration of Life service will be held at Wittenberg University's Weaver chapel on Saturday, April 18, at 11:00 am. A reception will follow.







Interment will be at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield.



