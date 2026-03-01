Robert Penrod

Penrod, Robert S.



Robert S. Penrod, age 100, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 26, 2026. He was born in Dayton on January 27, 1926, to the late John Verner and Wyllie (Danks) Penrod. Robert had a strong interest in airplanes and flying since the first time he saw one fly over Cook Field. He was a World War II veteran who had served in the Army Air Corps. For years he and his wife were members of the local square-dancing club and travelled the country for competitions. For 9 years, they enjoyed wintering in Florida near Robert's family.







Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by wife of 78 years, Vera Penrod; two brothers, Jess Penrod and Verner Penrod.



Robert is survived by his three children, Jean Lynch, Sherrie (Frank) Lewis and John (Debbie) Penrod; grandsons, Jamison Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Brian (Alisha) Penrod and Travis Penrod; great-grandchildren, Van Lewis and Evie Lewis.



A special thank you to the staff at Hospice Care Middletown and Carlisle Manor for their caring support.



Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2026, from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Community Chapel at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton OH 45429. A graveside service will follow with Rev. Dr. Stuart Rammes officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



