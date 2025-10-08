Robert Rothman

Rothman, Robert Soren



Robert Soren Rothman, 78, of Dayton, OH, passed away on October 4, 2025.



Rob was born on January 8, 1947, in Stevens Point, WI, to Esther and Dick Rothman. He and his wife, Donna, celebrated their 50-year anniversary in April of this year. He was a medic in the Army, turned down a Purple Cross because he only caught a "little bit" of shrapnel and didn't think he deserved it compared to the men he rescued, and will be celebrated with military honors. He loved his life, loved his family, and had a fantastic sense of humor that he kept until the very end.



He is survived by his wife Donna and his daughters Erin, Abby, and Lia, as well as his son Shane and his grandsons Mikey and Jimmy. We will all miss him terribly.



A private memorial service will be held on October 13 at the Dayton National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ohio's Hospice via https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/.



