Robert Schiering

Schiering, Robert "Bob"



Robert E. "Bob" Schiering, 64, of Clarksville, OH, passed away August 20, 2025. Born October 3, 1960 in Middletown, he was the son of the late Robert A. and Shirley M. Schiering. Survived by wife Shelley; daughter Charley (Brandon) Wayman; son Mikolai; brother David (MaryRose); and many family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents. Bob worked at Kings Island and R.E. Middletown Construction, and loved hunting, building roller coasters, and rock music. Above all, he cherished family. Celebration of Life: Oct. 11, 5–9 pm, Fraternal Order of Eagles 528, 1300 1st Ave., Middletown, OH.



