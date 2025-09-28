Robert Schrimpf

Schrimpf, Robert Alan



It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Alan Schrimpf announces his passing on September 22nd, 2025 at the age of 85. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on 8/29/1940 to Robert Amos Schrimpf and Betty Dale Wells Schrimpf. He was a graduate of Springfield High School. Rob also served a tour of duty in the Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis, as a telecommunications seaman. Rob was the Director of Plant Operations at Mercy Medical Center for over 30 years, offering support and guidance to many employees there. He had many friends who loved and respected him. Survivors include his wife, Kathy, to whom he was married for 45 years. He also leaves to cherish his memory one son, Jeremy Paul Schrimpf, who he loved greatly; 2 grandsons Killian and Lochlann Schrimpf who were his pride and joy, his daughter-in law, Caitlin Schrimpf, one sister Carol Byerman of Alabama, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Ohio Hospice whose care and support we will always be grateful for. Also thank you to neighbors Sydney Pratt and Ryan Hilfiker for their care, concern, and emotional support during this time. Graveside memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 2nd at 2pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Navy military honors will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com